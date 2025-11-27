'Sonia, Rahul and I will fix it': Kharge on Karnataka power tussle

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday acknowledged the ongoing leadership crisis in the state and said the matter would be resolved soon. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the high command would “sit together and deliberate” to settle the speculation around the chief ministerial post in Karnataka. (File/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

“Sonia, Rahul and I will fix it,” he said, hinting that a decision may be expected to arrive before the winter assembly sessions commence on December 1, adding that the high command would “sit together and deliberate” to settle the speculation around the chief ministerial post.

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday that party matters would be handled privately, distancing himself from speculation surrounding a change at the top. Speaking in Bengaluru, he said discussions would remain “within four walls,” adding that his focus was on keeping the party’s interests intact and maintaining unity among its 140 legislators.

Shivakumar also rejected suggestions that the party was divided into factions. “I don’t have any faction. There is only one faction and that is the Congress faction. I am not the only one who has worked for the party, it is built on collective leadership. We discussed how to take it forward,” he said.

When asked if the remaining term of the government was being set aside for him, he said, “There is no personal agenda here, the party decides on everything. The party has recognized me. All of us, including myself, Siddaramaiah, ministers and MLAs have collectively worked for all elections.”

The current tensions reportedly stem from the events of May 18 2023, when top negotiators gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi. The meeting brought together Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, along with Kharge, KC Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala and Shivakumar’s brother, MP DK Suresh, as they attempted to settle the question of power sharing. According to those present, Shivakumar initially sought the first 2.5 years of the government’s term, which Siddaramaiah refused, emphasising his seniority. The compromise that followed granted Siddaramaiah the opening half and Shivakumar the latter period.

According to Shivakumar’s inner circle, the understanding was kept confidential, as the leadership opposed making it public, fearing instability. People familiar with the meeting recall Siddaramaiah purportedly assuring Suresh, “Suresh, I am Siddaramaiah. I will stand by the promise I made. One week before completing 2.5 years, I will resign.”

A leader aligned with Shivakumar said this remark created a “moral responsibility” for everyone involved, given Siddaramaiah’s long tenure in key party roles.

Shivakumar’s supporters claim he has intentionally avoided public confrontation, believing that any misstep could harm the party. They maintain that he wants unity to prevail and has no intention of sidelining Siddaramaiah, whom he continues to regard as essential to the party. Privately, they argue that going back on the power-sharing arrangement would damage the Congress’s public credibility, stressing that Shivakumar’s patience is rooted in confidence that his loyalty will be recognised by the Gandhis.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah has said he will follow whatever decision the high command makes, a position Shivakumar has echoed. A meeting between Kharge and Rahul Gandhi is likely within 48 hours, after which both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are expected to be called to Delhi, a party insider said.

The party’s acknowledgement of internal strain comes after months of denial, and underscores the competing blocs within the Karnataka Congress -- a key electoral state that faces assembly elections in two years. This marks a shift from last week, when party leaders insisted nothing was amiss.

Responding to questions about the ongoing discussions on Tuesday, Shivakumar offered an opaque reply, saying, “I believe in conscience. We should work according to conscience. I don’t want to embarrass the party or weaken the party.”

Amid these developments, Home minister G Parameshwara signalled that he continues to consider himself a contender for the top job, citing long standing demands for a Dalit chief minister.

Reflecting on his tenure as KPCC president in 2013, he said, “I have always been in the CM race,” noting that party presidents typically receive an opportunity to lead.