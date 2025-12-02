Why was Pakistan Navy out of action during Op Sindoor? Indian Navy chief explains

Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi said on Tuesday that the Indian Navy forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports during Operation Sindoor through "aggressive posturing”. Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi spoke on Navy's role in Operation Sindoor.(PTI File)

The chief of naval staff also credited the deployment of the carrier battle group for keeping the Pakistan Navy quiet during the conflict with Islamabad in May.

“The aggressive posturing and immediate action during Op Sindoor, of deployment of the carrier battle group, forced the Pakistan Navy to remain close to their ports or near the Makran coast: Admiral Tripathi was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Navy chief also reiterated that Operation Sindoor was still in progress and hadn't, in fact, come to an end.

“It's an operation that remains in progress,” he said.

The Navy chief said Operation Sindoor has put financial strain on Pakistan as a significant number of merchant ships have avoided travelling to that country following the hostilities.

The cost of insurance for the vessels travelling to Pakistan had also increased, he said.

Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian security forces on the night of May 7, striking deep inside the Pakistan territory to destroy terror infrastructure. The operation, which was in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, resulted in the killing of more than 100 terrorists.

It was followed by a conflict with Pakistan, in which India destroyed Islamabad's military infrastructure after an escalation from the neighbouring country. It ended on May 10 after a ceasefire understanding was reached.

Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Operation Sindoor was a remarkable example of civil–military fusion, where the administrative machinery worked seamlessly with the Armed Forces to share vital information and build public confidence.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

He asked young civil servants to understand their vital role in protecting national interests and to stay prepared for critical situations, as soldiers do.

“During Operation Sindoor, the Armed Forces destroyed the terror camps in Pakistan and PoK in a balanced and non-escalatory response, but it was the misbehaviour of the neighbouring country, which did not allow the situation along the border to return to normal,” he said.

He appreciated the work carried out by the administrative officers as they communicated crucial information and ensured the successful conduct of mock drills across the country.