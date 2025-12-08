Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

US tech co-founder says he'll pay $100,000 per day for H-1B talent: 'Will set up recurring payment'

ByBhavya Sukheja
Published on: Dec 08, 2025 09:00 pm IST

Metaview AI co-founder Shahriar Tajbakhsh said that he would pay $100,000-per-day H-1B visa fee if it meant hiring the best global talent.

A US-based tech co-founder has brushed aside concerns over a proposed steep hike in H-1B visa fees, saying he would gladly pay $100,000 per day if it meant hiring the best global talent.

Tajbakhsh's comments come amid growing anti-H-1B sentiment in the US.(LinkedIn/Shahriar Tajbakhsh)
Tajbakhsh's comments come amid growing anti-H-1B sentiment in the US.(LinkedIn/Shahriar Tajbakhsh)

Shahriar Tajbakhsh, co-founder and chief technology officer of London-headquartered Metaview AI, remarked while responding to an X post that suggested the H-1B visa fee should be set at $100,000 annually rather than as a one-time payment. “Make it per day. I’ll set up a recurring payment,” Tajbakhsh wrote, arguing that visa costs are insignificant compared to the value skilled workers add to companies.

His comments come amid growing anti-H-1B sentiment in the US and a social media debate triggered by Metaview’s hiring campaign in India. In bold text, the ads read, “Yes, we still sponsor H-1Bs” and “No, AI won’t build itself.”

(Also Read: ‘Forget the H1B grind’: Ex-NRI explains why moving to Hyderabad was the right choice)

Tajbakhsh explains why $100k H-1B fee doesn’t matter

Notably, Tajbakhsh, an Iranian-origin entrepreneur and engineer, has been vocal about prioritising talent over cost-cutting when building technology companies. “When you sum up the value created by people’s hard work, $100,000 just doesn’t matter,” he said in an earlier interview with Business Insider.

“The only way to build anything meaningful that changes people’s lives is to have a world-class team. Trying to save money on talent is the most irresponsible thing a founder could possibly do,” he told the outlet.

Tajbakhsh also downplayed the focus on visa fees, saying that the real determinant of a company’s success is its people. He added that Metaview plans to file more H-1B petitions in the next lottery, even as US President Donald Trump’s executive order seeks to tighten visa norms. “An organisation’s success or failure is a function of its people,” Tajbakhsh said.

News / Trending / US / US tech co-founder says he'll pay $100,000 per day for H-1B talent: 'Will set up recurring payment'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On