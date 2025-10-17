‘Forget the H1B grind’: Ex-NRI explains why moving to Hyderabad was the right choice

A Reddit post about moving back to India has caught people’s attention online. Titled “Why I don’t regret moving back to India!!”, the post describes how leaving the "H1B grind" abroad and returning to India turned out to be one of the best decisions made so far. An ex-NRI explains why returning to Hyderabad brought peace.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, the Redditor mentions a move back to India in 2020, just before the lockdown, as part of an internal job transfer. Since then, life has been described as “crazy but rewarding.”

Living close to family and spending real time together brought a sense of peace and happiness.

Life back home feels peaceful:

According to the post, after living in Bengaluru and later in Hyderabad, life in India felt “surprisingly chill.” The Redditor compared it to the constant stress abroad: visa worries, long travel to meet loved ones, and the pressure to feel a sense of belonging.

The post mentioned that having a solid job in India made life better both mentally and physically.

“Life is too short to be tangled up in immigration hassles. If you have the chance, come back, live freely, and enjoy the peace of mind that comes with it.”

Some challenges were mentioned, too, such as people asking personal questions or making unwanted comments. But these were seen as small issues compared to the stress of living overseas.

“At the end of the day, this is our home country.. Growing up here brings understanding of how things work, and most so-called ‘issues’ are just part of daily life,” the post further adds.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Eagle_Eye52/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

The post received a strong response from Reddit users, with many praising the decision to return to India and sharing similar experiences.

Several users highlighted the relief of leaving visa stress behind, while others appreciated the emphasis on spending quality time with family.

One of the users commented, “We moved back last year after 15 years abroad (London and NY) and to my pleasant surprise, life has been much better ever since.”

A second user commented, “I came back to India from Dubai around the pandemic. Taxation and dirtiness affect most, but live a more fulfilling life with friends, family, and relatives.”

"Hopefully many more Indians, especially in the UK, share your sentiment!" another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)