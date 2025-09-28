‘Feels like playing with your life’: Ex-NRI shocked by chaotic driving culture after returning to India

An Indian who recently returned after living in Canada has shared a striking account of how dangerous driving in India can feel, in a viral Reddit post. After spending 2.5 years in Canada, the Redditor shared he naturally follows the strict traffic rules learned there.(Pexels/Representational Image)

After spending two and a half years in Canada, the Redditor says he naturally follows the strict traffic rules learned there, like stopping before left turns on red lights, respecting right of way, obeying speed limits, and staying in lane.

But those habits, which kept him safe abroad, often led to abuse here in India.

"Why driving in India feels like playing with your life," the caption of the post reads.

Chaos rules India’s roads:

The Redditor recounted a frightening incident that occurred while he was driving with his mother.

A man on a scooter, without a helmet and wearing earphones, suddenly swerved left across their path.

Although they were driving straight with no indicator on, the rider shouted at them for not noticing his turn signal, which he had switched on long before making the move.

“That’s when I realized something: Driving in India isn’t about rules, it’s about survival,” he adds.

According to the Redditor, blinding high beams make highways treacherous, while potholes, stray animals, and sudden pedestrians turn every journey into a gamble.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Solid-Juggernaut5384/Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users reacted strongly to the viral post, with many sharing their own frightening experiences on Indian roads.

One of the users commented, “Once you drive in India, you realise why Indians don’t do adventure sports.”

A second user commented, “I couldn’t agree more. I, too, followed the laws of the UAE when I first moved to India, but got abused and honked.”

“At the very least, we should start a National online written test, which tests knowledge of rules, for getting a driving license,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)