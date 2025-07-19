Kids take SUV for a dangerous joyride in busy lane, pedestrians and bikers jump to safety

A disturbing CCTV video has gone viral on social media, showing underage children dangerously driving an SUV on a residential street in Haryana. A viral video from Haryana showed kids driving an SUV recklessly on a narrow street.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The video, shared by the Instagram page Ghar Ke Kalesh, shows a boy—appearing to be in his early teens—behind the wheel of a white SUV. He loses control of the vehicle, sending it careening through a narrow lane. The car takes a dangerous drift, nearly crashing into a bike rider, who escapes just in time thanks to his quick reflexes.

Close calls and chaos on a street

Moments later, another terrifying near-miss occurs. A child walking along the street narrowly avoids being hit as the speeding SUV rushes past him. In a second clip from a different angle, two other children can be seen walking on the same street. Upon noticing the speeding car, they quickly flee before the SUV crashes into a parked motorbike at the end of the lane.

The chaos doesn’t end there. As soon as the SUV comes to a halt, the children inside the vehicle step out, visibly shaken. Residents nearby rush toward the scene, some in panic and others in anger, reacting to what could have been a fatal accident.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

The clip has amassed over 42,000 views and sparked intense discussion online. Many viewers were quick to criticise the parents for allowing such young children access to a vehicle.

“Gharwale bilkul laparwah hain kya... itne chote bachche ko gadi kaise de di,” one user commented, questioning the parents' carelessness. Another wrote, “Parents should keep an eye on where their children are and what they are doing.”

A user said, “Parenting isn’t just about buying things—it’s about teaching responsibility.” Others expressed outrage more bluntly: “This makes me very angry,” said one viewer, while another added, “Not just the kids, parents should also be held accountable.”