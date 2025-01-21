Students fall off moving Thar while attempting risky swag entry for farewell party. Video

In a bizarre attempt to make a memorable entrance at their farewell party, a group of students ended up taking dangerous risks, resulting in a mishap that has since gone viral on social media. The incident, which occurred on a busy road, has sparked a wave of reactions online, with people debating the thrill-seeking behaviour of today’s youth. A group of students tumbled off a moving Mahindra Thar while attempting a farewell party stunt. (Reddit/CarsIndia)

The swag-fueled stunt

The video, shared by a Reddit user named CarsIndia, shows a black Mahindra Thar SUV with three students seated on its roof, all dressed in smart black suits to match the ‘classy’ look they were aiming for. The SUV appears to be picking up speed when, without warning, it veers sharply to the right. The sudden jolt catches the students off guard, and three of them lose their balance and fall off the moving vehicle.

As the video unfolds, the Thar comes to an immediate stop, and onlookers can be heard laughing in the background. The incident was not as severe as it could have been, with no visible injuries to the students. However, the lack of a quick response from bystanders raises concerns about the safety of such stunts, with many questioning whether the youth are fully aware of the potential dangers.

The aftermath and online reactions

The video has since racked up over 2.6K upvotes on Reddit, with a flurry of comments from users. One Redditor remarked, "The risk these kids took just to look cool… not worth it." Another user added, "This is the kind of stupidity that can go wrong in a heartbeat." Some commenters found humour in the situation, with one writing, “At least they got the ‘entry with swag’ part right, just not the ‘safe exit’ part.”

Others took a more serious tone, noting the recklessness of the stunt. "This is why youth need to be educated about the consequences of such dangerous acts," commented a concerned Reddit user. "No wonder we see so many accidents – all for the sake of a few likes and views."

However, some online users were not entirely unsympathetic. "I get it – everyone wants to make a grand entrance, but these stunts are a bad idea," another commenter noted. “Hope they’ve learnt their lesson before it’s too late.”