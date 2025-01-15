‘Real life GTA’: Thar barrels into cricket field, police teaches occupants a lesson. Watch

The occupants of a Mahindra Thar were arrested after ploughing into a field where children were playing cricket in a bid to disrupt their game for fun. The incident ended in a filmy police chase with Jaipur cops teaching the Thar riders a lesson for their rash behaviour. Thar vs Bolero: How Jaipur police apprehended miscreants after a filmy chase.(X/gharkekalesh)

Here’s what happened

A video that is going viral online shows policemen in a Bolero chasing the youngsters who drove their Thar into a cricket field. According to Navbharat Times, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Shipra Path police station area.

The men reportedly drove their Thar jeep into an empty ground where children were playing cricket. When locals saw this, they contacted the police.

Receiving information about the incident, Jaipur Police official arrived at the site of the incident in a PCR van, a Mahindra Bolero. When the miscreants saw the cops, they tried to flee from the scene.

A video of the police chase that followed is currently going viral online.

The video shows how cops blocked the Thar’s escape route and pulled out its occupants. Locals who reported the rash driving watched in satisfaction as the cops taught the occupants a lesson for their rash driving and unruly behaviour.

Police arrested Ashish Kumar, Raju alias Raj, Kuldeep Gurjar, Rahul Chaudhary, Anu, Kishan Singh, Devendra Kumar and Mohit Meena and seized their two Thar vehicles, according to Navbharat Times.

Meanwhile, footage of the chase has earned the Jaipur Police department plaudits on social media. Many viewers compared the whole incident to “real life GTA”, referring to the extremely popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

“Thar and Bolero drivers took ‘play hard’ a bit too literally! Who needs GTA when you've got real-life shenanigans in Rajasthan?” wrote one X user.

“The way police vehicle cornered Thar against the wall… bada**,” another said.

“Bolero is more respectable than Thar. People drive Bolero with a lot of discipline,” X user Ameya Patil opined, underlining the bad reputation that the Mahindra Thar has inculcated.