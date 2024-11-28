Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahindra Thar driver veers his SUV onto Bengaluru footpath to avoid traffic, booked. Video

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2024 05:00 PM IST

In a viral video, Mahindra Thar, an SUV car, was spotted going on a footpath near Bengaluru’s Hoodi Circle. Bengaluru Police booked the driver of the car.

The footpath invasion in Bengaluru by two-wheeler drivers is a common sight, as many bikers choose to ride on pedestrian space to escape the traffic. In a viral video, Mahindra Thar, an SUV car, was spotted going on a footpath near Bengaluru’s Hoodi Circle.

The person who was driving the SUV was going on the footpath in Bengaluru when pedestrians were walking on it, causing danger to their lives.
The person who was driving the SUV was going on the footpath in Bengaluru when pedestrians were walking on it, causing danger to their lives.

Also Read - Bengaluru Traffic Police collect 66 lakh in fines within a week enforcement drives: Report

Here is the video

An X user posted the video on social media and wrote, “Some people are making a mockery of the law with your permission. We request you to cancel their license and impose heavy penalties so that they do not break traffic rules in the future. Due to them, the name of Bengaluru gets spoiled,” and tagged Bengaluru Police. The person who was driving the SUV was going on the footpath when pedestrians were walking on it, causing danger to their lives.

 

The social media users demanded strict action against the driver as the video looked scary. A user wrote, “Drivers and bikers who misuse pedestrian footpaths must be disciplined by police by awarding a huge fine, confiscation of vehicle and community service, such as cleaning roads.”

However, Bengaluru Police quickly booked the person behind the wheel. In an X post, Bengaluru Police shared the image of the car in Mahadevapura traffic police station and said, “Taken action against him.”

Also Read - Study reveals nearly half of Dakshina Kannada district's coastline in Karnataka faced sea erosion: Report

Between November 17 and 23, Bengaluru Traffic Police cracked down on many violators and collected approximately 66.46 lakh in fines. A total of 9,912 cases were resolved, including the 5,929 violations identified during the drive and 3,983 pending cases.

In the same week, police also recorded 128 cases of overspeeding, collecting 1.28 lakh in fines. The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that such drives aim to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations in Bengaluru.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On