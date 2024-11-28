Mahindra Thar driver veers his SUV onto Bengaluru footpath to avoid traffic, booked. Video

The footpath invasion in Bengaluru by two-wheeler drivers is a common sight, as many bikers choose to ride on pedestrian space to escape the traffic. In a viral video, Mahindra Thar, an SUV car, was spotted going on a footpath near Bengaluru’s Hoodi Circle. The person who was driving the SUV was going on the footpath in Bengaluru when pedestrians were walking on it, causing danger to their lives.

Here is the video

An X user posted the video on social media and wrote, “Some people are making a mockery of the law with your permission. We request you to cancel their license and impose heavy penalties so that they do not break traffic rules in the future. Due to them, the name of Bengaluru gets spoiled,” and tagged Bengaluru Police. The person who was driving the SUV was going on the footpath when pedestrians were walking on it, causing danger to their lives.

The social media users demanded strict action against the driver as the video looked scary. A user wrote, “Drivers and bikers who misuse pedestrian footpaths must be disciplined by police by awarding a huge fine, confiscation of vehicle and community service, such as cleaning roads.”

However, Bengaluru Police quickly booked the person behind the wheel. In an X post, Bengaluru Police shared the image of the car in Mahadevapura traffic police station and said, “Taken action against him.”

Between November 17 and 23, Bengaluru Traffic Police cracked down on many violators and collected approximately ₹66.46 lakh in fines. A total of 9,912 cases were resolved, including the 5,929 violations identified during the drive and 3,983 pending cases.

In the same week, police also recorded 128 cases of overspeeding, collecting ₹1.28 lakh in fines. The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that such drives aim to enhance road safety and reduce traffic violations in Bengaluru.