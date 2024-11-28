Study reveals nearly half of Dakshina Kannada district's coastline in Karnataka faced sea erosion: Report

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, K.V. Singh, has revealed that 48.4% of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada’s 36.66-kilometer coastline has suffered erosion, the highest among Karnataka’s three coastal districts. The findings were based on a study conducted by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). 48.4% of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada’s 36.66-kilometer coastline has suffered erosion, according to NCCR data. (PTI)

According to a report in news agency PTI, 17.74 kilometres of Dakshina Kannada’s coastline experienced erosion between 1990 and 2018. In comparison, Udupi district recorded erosion along 34.7% of its 100.71-kilometer coastline, while Uttara Kannada saw the least erosion, affecting 12.3% of its 175.65-kilometer coastline.

According to national data, 33.6% of India’s coastline faces erosion, 26.9% experiences accretion, or the buildup of land, and 39.6% remains stable. Singh also said that the significant erosion along India’s coastline is due to rising sea levels.

How is sea erosion detected?

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information and Services (INCOIS) has developed Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Maps (MHVM) to identify areas at risk from disasters such as tsunamis and storm surges. These detailed maps, created at a 1:25,000 scale, use shoreline changes, sea level rise, and high-resolution terrain mapping data to highlight vulnerable regions.

MP Brijesh Chowta told PTI that he will visit the erosion-affected areas in Dakshina Kannada after the ongoing Parliament session to assess the situation and provide feedback to the minister.

The study also noted efforts by the Karnataka government to address coastal erosion. A Shoreline Management Plan has been developed under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019. Additionally, the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) Project, supported by the World Bank, aims to enhance coastal protection, improve livelihoods for coastal communities, and combat marine plastic pollution.

The NCCR continues to monitor shoreline changes through satellite imagery and field surveys to understand better and address the impact of erosion.