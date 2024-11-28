Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Study reveals nearly half of Dakshina Kannada district's coastline in Karnataka faced sea erosion: Report

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2024 02:40 PM IST

17 km of Dakshina Kannada’s coastline experienced erosion between 1990-2018. In comparison, Udupi district recorded erosion along 34% of its 100 km coastline

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, K.V. Singh, has revealed that 48.4% of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada’s 36.66-kilometer coastline has suffered erosion, the highest among Karnataka’s three coastal districts. The findings were based on a study conducted by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

48.4% of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada’s 36.66-kilometer coastline has suffered erosion, according to NCCR data. (PTI)
48.4% of Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada’s 36.66-kilometer coastline has suffered erosion, according to NCCR data. (PTI)

Also Read - Bengaluru's HSBC bank gets hoax bomb threat, triggers panic among employees and customers

According to a report in news agency PTI, 17.74 kilometres of Dakshina Kannada’s coastline experienced erosion between 1990 and 2018. In comparison, Udupi district recorded erosion along 34.7% of its 100.71-kilometer coastline, while Uttara Kannada saw the least erosion, affecting 12.3% of its 175.65-kilometer coastline.

According to national data, 33.6% of India’s coastline faces erosion, 26.9% experiences accretion, or the buildup of land, and 39.6% remains stable. Singh also said that the significant erosion along India’s coastline is due to rising sea levels.

Also Read - Bengaluru auto driver creates 'mini library on wheels', offers free books to passengers

How is sea erosion detected?

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information and Services (INCOIS) has developed Multi-Hazard Vulnerability Maps (MHVM) to identify areas at risk from disasters such as tsunamis and storm surges. These detailed maps, created at a 1:25,000 scale, use shoreline changes, sea level rise, and high-resolution terrain mapping data to highlight vulnerable regions.

MP Brijesh Chowta told PTI that he will visit the erosion-affected areas in Dakshina Kannada after the ongoing Parliament session to assess the situation and provide feedback to the minister.

The study also noted efforts by the Karnataka government to address coastal erosion. A Shoreline Management Plan has been developed under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2019. Additionally, the Karnataka Strengthening Coastal Resilience and Economy (K-SHORE) Project, supported by the World Bank, aims to enhance coastal protection, improve livelihoods for coastal communities, and combat marine plastic pollution.

The NCCR continues to monitor shoreline changes through satellite imagery and field surveys to understand better and address the impact of erosion.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On