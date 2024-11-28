Bengaluru's HSBC bank gets hoax bomb threat, triggers panic among employees and customers

Panic triggered among staff and customers of HSBC bank’s MG Road branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon after an email warning of a bomb planted on the premises was received. Bengaluru Police quickly swung into action and confirmed it to be a hoax email. Bengaluru Police quickly swung into action and confirmed it as a hoax email. (Representative image)

According to officials, the email was sent to HSBC Bank's regional office in Chennai, claiming that an explosive device had been placed at the MG Road branch and could detonate at any moment. Upon receiving the threat, the Chennai office promptly alerted their Bengaluru counterparts. The MG Road branch staff contacted the police helpline (112) and informed them of the situation. By then, many employees and customers had already started vacating the premises.

“We evacuated the remaining individuals across all four floors and thoroughly searched the building. Within 30 minutes, we determined it was a false alarm,” a senior officer from Ulsoor police station told reporters.

The MG Road branch has not filed an official complaint regarding the incident. However, the Chennai regional office has reported the matter to their local police.

The frequent hoax calls and emails have become a major challenge for Bengaluru police as many schools, IT parks, hotels and even Bengaluru airport received such calls and messages in the past.

Last month, a man from West Bengal was arrested for sending hoax bomb threats to institutions across Bengaluru and creating panic among civilians. The accused, Dipanjan Mitra, reportedly sent multiple emails targeting colleges under the Hanumantanagar and Viveknagar police station limits, causing widespread panic among students and staff. Police said the accused already has 10 cases against him for making hoax calls. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport also witnessed many such hoax calls in the past.