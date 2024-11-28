Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru's HSBC bank gets hoax bomb threat, triggers panic among employees and customers

ByHT News Desk
Nov 28, 2024 01:23 PM IST

The hoax email was sent to HSBC Bank's regional office in Chennai, claiming that an explosive device had been placed at the MG Road branch.

Panic triggered among staff and customers of HSBC bank’s MG Road branch in Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon after an email warning of a bomb planted on the premises was received. Bengaluru Police quickly swung into action and confirmed it to be a hoax email.

Bengaluru Police quickly swung into action and confirmed it as a hoax email. (Representative image)
Bengaluru Police quickly swung into action and confirmed it as a hoax email. (Representative image)

Also Read - 434 hoax calls to UP112 in 312 days! Hunt on for culprit

According to officials, the email was sent to HSBC Bank's regional office in Chennai, claiming that an explosive device had been placed at the MG Road branch and could detonate at any moment. Upon receiving the threat, the Chennai office promptly alerted their Bengaluru counterparts. The MG Road branch staff contacted the police helpline (112) and informed them of the situation. By then, many employees and customers had already started vacating the premises.

“We evacuated the remaining individuals across all four floors and thoroughly searched the building. Within 30 minutes, we determined it was a false alarm,” a senior officer from Ulsoor police station told reporters.

The MG Road branch has not filed an official complaint regarding the incident. However, the Chennai regional office has reported the matter to their local police.

Also Read - Man held for sending hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru colleges

The frequent hoax calls and emails have become a major challenge for Bengaluru police as many schools, IT parks, hotels and even Bengaluru airport received such calls and messages in the past.

Last month, a man from West Bengal was arrested for sending hoax bomb threats to institutions across Bengaluru and creating panic among civilians. The accused, Dipanjan Mitra, reportedly sent multiple emails targeting colleges under the Hanumantanagar and Viveknagar police station limits, causing widespread panic among students and staff. Police said the accused already has 10 cases against him for making hoax calls. Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport also witnessed many such hoax calls in the past.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On