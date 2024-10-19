Man held for sending hoax bomb threats to Bengaluru colleges

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in Salbari, Darjeeling district in West Bengal, for allegedly sending bomb threat emails to several educational institutions across Bengaluru on October 4. The accused, Dipanjan Mit (HT Photo)

The accused, Dipanjan Mitra, reportedly sent multiple emails targeting colleges under the Hanumantanagar and Viveknagar police station limits, causing widespread panic among students and staff. Police said that the accused already has 10 cases registered against him for making hoax calls.

Hanumantanagar police sub-inspector B Sunil said: “The October 4 calls were not the first time the accused has engaged in such activities. After tracking his location, a police team travelled to Salbari to arrest him, but the local court refused to issue a transit warrant.”

“Mitra has 10 similar cases registered against him in different parts of West Bengal, where he is also suspected of sending threat emails to various locations. So we have issued him a notice to appear before us for questioning. If he fails to turn up, we will take further action,” he said.

On October 4, Mitra had allegedly sent bomb threats multiple engineering colleges in Bengaluru, including Bengaluru Institute of Technology, BMS College of Engineering, both in Basavanagudi and MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Sadashivanagar, police said.

The police and bomb disposal teams were immediately deployed to the colleges upon receiving the threats, authorities told Hindustan Times. “Quick action was taken to implement safety measures, leading to the evacuation of students and staff from the premises. As the news spread, concerned parents gathered outside the colleges to seek information about their children’s safety,” the police said.

They further said: “Bomb squads conducted thorough searches of the campuses, while security was increased in the surrounding areas to protect everyone present.”

After a thorough investigation, police said that it was a hoax email and a case was registered in Hanumanthnagar police station.

During the investigation, the police discovered that Mitra was operating from his home state.

“Laptops and mobile phones, believed to have been used to send threatening emails, were seized during the operation,” Sunil said.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a spot inspection (Mahazar) and are proceeding with legal measures against the accused.

“We are exploring all angles, including his involvement in other cases in Bengaluru. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible,” Sunil added.