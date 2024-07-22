Chandigarh police to equip 10 PCR vans with CCTV systems

In a move aimed at enhancing surveillance and public safety, Chandigarh Police have initiated the purchase and installation of CCTV systems for 10 mobile police control room (PCR) vehicles. These systems will feature remote live streaming and recording capabilities integrated with the existing server of UT police. Chandigarh Police have initiated the purchase and installation of CCTV systems for 10 mobile police control room (PCR) vehicles for enhancing surveillance and public safety. (HT Photo)

As per the tender document, the CCTV systems will be equipped with two mega pixel fixed dome cameras, with a total of 40 cameras being installed across the 10 vehicles, four cameras on each vehicle. The high-resolution cameras will provide a clear and detailed video footage, allowing for better monitoring of incidents, identification of suspects, and evidence collection.

The cameras will also equipped with back-light compensation, defogging capability, image-rotation support, and a wide dynamic range (WDR). The WDR and defogging features will improve image quality in various weather conditions and lighting scenarios.

The capability for remote live streaming will enable police personnel to monitor live footage from the mobile PCR vehicles in real-time. This can be crucial for immediate decision-making during operations, such as tracking suspects or assessing the situation on the ground.

The high-definition recording will provide clear evidence that can be used in investigations and court proceedings. Features such as privacy masking and automatic image correction will ensure that the footage is accurate and useful.

The CCTV systems include robust security measures such as AES 256-bit encryption and IP/MAC filtering, protecting the data from unauthorised access and ensuring the integrity of the footage.

The inclusion of global positioning system (GPS) monitoring and various alarm functions (such as motion detection, audio detection and tampering alerts) will help in tracking vehicle locations and ensuring prompt responses to incidents or anomalies.

The systems are designed to operate in extreme temperatures and adverse weather conditions, ensuring consistent performance in various environments. This reliability is crucial for maintaining surveillance capabilities during critical operations. They are weatherproof and can operate in temperatures ranging from -30°C to 60°C.