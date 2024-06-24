2 college students drive Mahindra Thar into sea to make reels, get stranded in water

Two college students, Karan Sorathiya (23) and Paresh Sorathiya (23) from Bhadreshwar in Mundra town, Gujarat have been booked by Mundra marine police after they took their Mahindra Thar in the sea to make a reel. A video of the two men stranded with their Thar in the high tide was shared on social media and quickly went viral, as per reports. The Thars had to be taken out by tractors.

The video shows two Thars submerged in Bhadreshwar beach. One of them, which is white in colour only has the tires under water, while the other one which is red in colour is partially submerged in the high tide. At the end of the clip, the two men can be seen trying to lift the red Thar in an attempt to take it out. (Also Read: Woman gets trapped in quicksand on popular beach, sinks hip deep in a split second: ‘I couldn’t find my footing’)

According to the Times of India (TOI), the men were driving their cars on the crowded beach and splashing water on others when the incident occurred.

Mundra Marine police station sub-inspector Narendra Jadeja told TOI that the video was recorded 15 days prior to it getting viral. He also shared that since it was time for high tide, the cars got stuck and submerged in water, after which the two men had to call the villagers for help. He shared, "The people from a nearby village used a tractor to pull out the two vehicles from the water." (Also Read: Beachgoers stunned after bear emerges from the water. Watch)

Police said they had seized one of the vehicles' drivers and were questioning him. According to authorities, Karan and Paresh are both college students who live in Bhadreshwar. Two young men were in struggle after driving Thar cars into deep waters along the coastline in Mundra, Kutch, while attempting to shoot a reel.