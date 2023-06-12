Home / Trending / Beachgoers stunned after bear emerges from the water. Watch

Beachgoers stunned after bear emerges from the water. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 12, 2023 07:12 PM IST

A video of a bear enjoying its time in water has gone viral on social media. Watch the video inside.

Imagine, you are out on a beach and having a fun time with your friends and family, but then suddenly you spot a bear in the water. This may sound like a scene from a film, however, something like this recently happened at a beach.

A bear emerged from water at a beach.(Instagram/@jennsing80)
In a video shared by Instagram user Jennifer Majors Smith, you can see a few videos from a beach. The first video shows a bear having a fun time in the water. The second clip shows the wild animal running out of water. As it comes out, several onlookers are standing in shock and looking at the bear. “Never have I ever seen a black bear swim up out of the Gulf Coast and onto the beach,” added Smith in the post’s caption.

Take a look at the post below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "That poor baby." A second shared, "I have never in my entire life seen that!" "That is crazy," posted a third. A fourth expressed, "What in the world?!"

