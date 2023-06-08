Bear climbs inside truck to eat dog food, gets trapped. Watch how it was rescued

Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently shared an incident that has left many amused, and a little bit scared. A video, shared on Twitter by the department, shows how a bear was rescued after it accidentally got trapped inside a truck. Turns out, the animal got trapped after it climbed onto the unlocked vehicle to gobble dog food. The image shows the bear trapped inside the car and eventually being released.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

“Dog food + unlocked truck = bear trapped in your truck. (Volume) up to listen to our wildlife officer free the bear and scare it from the area. Good lesson to bring in food from your vehicles! Bears can smell it and learn how to open doors,” the department posted as they shared the video on Twitter.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 5. Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 96,000 views and counting. Additionally, the clip has gathered close to 500 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various responses.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“He was more than happy to get out of there! Good work!!” expressed a Twitter user. “That bear is definitely ready for a food coma nap. See ya tomorrow,” added another. “Thank you, thank you. Wonderful response by your wildlife officer!” joined a third. “Need a new truck,” wrote a fourth.