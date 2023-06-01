Rescuer uses rope trick to free bear trapped inside car. Watch

Officers working with the Washoe Sheriff department often have to face different hurdles in their line of work. And guess what? It also includes freeing a bear that somehow managed to trap itself inside a car. A video shared on the department's official Twitter handle shows how one of their deputies skillfully uses a rope trick to free the bear. The image shows the bear getting out of a car. (Twitter/@WashoeSheriff)

“You never know what a call may bring. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Incline patrol responded to a residence, that's where they learned that the owners had discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on May 29. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 25,000 views. Additionally, the share has gathered nearly 300 likes. Many took to the comments section to share their reactions.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Has anyone ever thought of teaching a bear to drive, and make furniture deliveries? Such limited scope!” joked a Twitter user. “This is awesome,” shared another. “Wow!! Nice job guys!” posted a third. “Great job! That's one big bear!” expressed a fourth. “This was definitely not the #WashoeSheriff's first bear rodeo,” commented a fourth. “Thanks for being kind towards this animal,” wrote a sixth.