Hiker's close encounter with bear will send shivers down your spine. Watch viral video

There are numerous videos on the Internet that capture close encounters of animals with humans. And this particular video is the latest addition to that long list. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a hiker desperately trying to climb a tree while the bear approaches. The image, taken from the viral video, shows a close encounter between a bear and a hiker. (Twitter/@OTerrifying)

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @OTerrifying with the caption, “Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear.” It also accompanies a flushed face emoticon. The video shows a man climbing up a tree when a bear spots him. The animal quickly approaches the hiker, who can be seen frantically trying to climb higher. As the video goes on, the bear almost catches hold of the hiker’s feet. Towards the end, the animal relents and lets the hiker go.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 8.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the tweet’s comments section and shared their thoughts. Some were surprised how the cameraperson was unfazed by the terrifying encounter.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral clip:

“I guess the cameraman didn’t seem to mind,” posted an individual. Another added, “If I ever encounter a bear what am I supposed to do? I don’t know how to climb a tree.” “That bear just wants to play,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Wow! Amazing that a camera just so happened to be pointing at that exact location at the exact time!”

