Home / Trending / Hiker's close encounter with bear will send shivers down your spine. Watch viral video

Hiker's close encounter with bear will send shivers down your spine. Watch viral video

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 12, 2023 10:01 PM IST

The video shared on Twitter captures a close encounter between a hiker and a bear.

There are numerous videos on the Internet that capture close encounters of animals with humans. And this particular video is the latest addition to that long list. Shared on Twitter, the video shows a hiker desperately trying to climb a tree while the bear approaches.

The image, taken from the viral video, shows a close encounter between a bear and a hiker. (Twitter/@OTerrifying)
The image, taken from the viral video, shows a close encounter between a bear and a hiker. (Twitter/@OTerrifying)

Also Read: Incredible video of butterflies mud puddling to collect salt goes viral. Watch

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @OTerrifying with the caption, “Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear.” It also accompanies a flushed face emoticon. The video shows a man climbing up a tree when a bear spots him. The animal quickly approaches the hiker, who can be seen frantically trying to climb higher. As the video goes on, the bear almost catches hold of the hiker’s feet. Towards the end, the animal relents and lets the hiker go.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has raked up more than 8.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the tweet’s comments section and shared their thoughts. Some were surprised how the cameraperson was unfazed by the terrifying encounter.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral clip:

“I guess the cameraman didn’t seem to mind,” posted an individual. Another added, “If I ever encounter a bear what am I supposed to do? I don’t know how to climb a tree.” “That bear just wants to play,” expressed a third. A fourth wrote, “Wow! Amazing that a camera just so happened to be pointing at that exact location at the exact time!”

Also Read: There’s a bird perched on this tree. Can you spot it before the clip ends?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video Twitter video + 2 more
its viral viral video Twitter video + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out