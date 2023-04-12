There’s a bird perched on this tree. Can you spot it before the clip ends?

A few birds and animals are known to blend in with their surroundings, making them almost invisible to the naked eye. It is a critical survival strategy used by animals to protect themselves from predators or to hide from prey. And videos capturing animals and birds beautifully camouflaged often make for a delightful watch. Case in point, this video that captures a stunning bird camouflage. Shared on Twitter, the bird’s fascinating display of camouflage has captivated viewers and prompted various responses. The image, taken from the viral video, captures a bird perfectly camouflaged with a tree branch. (Twitter/@TheFigen_)

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @TheFigen_ with the caption, “Gorgeous camouflage!” The video opens to show an individual touching a young bird perched on a tree branch. The bird retaliates by pecking back. As the video progresses, the camera pans out to show the mother bird perfectly camouflaged with the tree branch, making it hard to differentiate between them.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has amassed more than 5.8 lakh views and still counting. Additionally, it has also received over 17,600 likes and a flurry of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “Amazing!!” “The bird is ‘urutau’,” claimed another. A third added, “Wow, that is rather amazing.” “Magnificent creatures!” expressed a fifth.

