Incredible video of butterflies mud puddling to collect salt goes viral. Watch

There is something truly captivating about videos that show the beauty of nature. From stunning landscapes and majestic wildlife to intricate plant life and changing seasons, the natural world offers endless opportunities for visual wonder. And this video that captures just the same is slowly gaining traction online. Shared on Twitter, the video showcases a group of black butterflies mud puddling to collect salts. The video is winning people’s hearts and may have the same effect on you. The image shows black-coloured butterflies mud puddling to collect salt. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)

“Called as mud puddling. Where butterflies gather to collect salts. From a random visit,” read the caption of the video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan. The clip captures butterflies fluttering over a small muddy puddle. While replying to his own tweet, the IFS officer shared, “Done mostly by males. They collect salts and pheromones to attract the females. They collect them from small pool of water, dung, mud etc.”

Watch the video below:

The primary tweet was shared a day ago on Twitter. It has so far collected more than 1.1 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

A Twitter user wrote, “Sometimes I wonder how mother Earth created such simple yet beautiful parts of nature.” “You always amaze! Wow! Never heard this before!” posted another. A third shared, “We saw a similar one with all blue butterflies, in a forest walkway near Rishikesh (Muni ki reti). It looked like there was an elephant poop pile and the butterflies were on it.” “This is so beautiful,” commented a fourth. A fifth expressed, “I can sit here and watch them for hours….”

