Kid in school uniform spotted driving SUV with friends, internet slams reckless parenting

A shocking video of a young schoolboy driving a Mahindra XUV700 through traffic, with several other children inside the vehicle, has grabbed the attention on the internet. The clip, shared on Instagram, has sparked serious concerns about road safety and parental responsibility. Schoolboy drove SUV in traffic with classmates, sparking outrage over road safety and parental negligence. (Instagram/Prateek Singh)

Child seen navigating busy streets

The video, reportedly from Thane, shows a child in a school uniform confidently steering the SUV through a bustling road while his schoolmates sit inside, some leaning out of the sunroof. Bystanders were left stunned as the vehicle moved through traffic, endangering not only the children inside but also pedestrians and other motorists.

Viral clip triggers outrage

The footage was shared by Prateek Singh on Instagram, who credited Anup Kemkar for recording it. According to Kemkar, the video was captured near Kavesar, Anand Nagar, close to New Horizon School in Thane (West).

“I recorded a video while driving, showing school students, likely in 8th or 9th grade (around 12-13 years old). A few of them were sticking out of the sunroof,” Kemkar informed Singh.

Expressing his concern, he added, “I yelled at them for their safety. There were around 5-6 students in the car. Parents should be held responsible for this. This is extremely unsafe for both the kids inside the car and the surrounding pedestrians, especially the schoolchildren walking and crossing the road in that area.”

Internet reacts to dangerous stunt

The video has amassed over 22 million views and has triggered a flood of reactions from social media users. Many expressed anger at the lack of parental supervision, while others highlighted the dangers such reckless behaviour poses.

One user wrote, "This is not just dangerous, it’s outright negligence. Where are the parents?"

Another commented, "Allowing kids to drive on public roads is beyond irresponsible. Authorities must take strict action!"

A shocked user said, "This could have ended in a tragedy. What if the child had lost control?"

Someone else remarked, "If parents are letting this happen, they should be penalised. This is a disaster waiting to happen."

Many urged the police to intervene, with one user stating, "Traffic police must take immediate action. This is illegal and unacceptable!"

Another frustrated viewer added, "Some people treat roads like playgrounds. Laws should be stricter against such reckless acts."