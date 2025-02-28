Driver’s quick actions save 15 students as school bus catches fire in Ohio: ‘There were no injuries’

A driver is being hailed as a hero by social media after his quick actions helped save the lives of 15 students trapped inside a burning bus. The driver promptly acted to take all the students to safety, and they could escape with “no injuries.” The incident took place in Ohio. The image shows a school bus on fire that was carrying 15 students. All were rescued. (Facebook/Cleveland Heights Fire Department)

“There was a school bus fire this morning at the corner of Cambridge & Northhampton. The bus driver acted quickly and got all of the students off the bus and to safety. The bus had been heading to Monticello Middle School,” the Cleveland Heights Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

“Students were picked up by another district vehicle and transported to school. There were no injuries and the fire was quickly brought under control by the Cleveland Heights Fire Department,” the department added.

The organisation shared a series of photos showing the yellow bus on fire. The photos also capture the firefighters putting out the flames to control the situation.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Hailed as a hero:

The post tugged at the heartstrings of social media users, who flooded the comments section with praising remarks about the drivers who saved the students.

An individual wrote, “Great job to the school bus driver getting the students off safely with no injuries.” Another claimed, “This happened right next to me this morning. We were at the light at Monticello and Noble, the bus was next to me. As the light turned green, we started to go and I heard a large cannon like boom. I looked over and the right rear axle of the bus was on fire!!!! I beeped and flashed my lights but I couldn't get the bus to stop. It continued for 2 blocks before I had to pull over to check my car to make sure I didn't have any damage, but by the time I got back in the car, I couldn't find where the bus went to check on them! It scared the bejeezus out of me!!!!!”

A third commented, “How horrible for all involved but thankfully because of quick thinking by the bus driver along with the kids on the bus no one was hurt. Of course the Cleveland Heights Fire Department did an amazing job putting the fire out. It looks to me that it’s lucky that no homes were damaged. Great job on everyone’s part.” A fourth posted, “I was three blocks away and heard the explosion as I was getting ready for work. When I was getting in my car, I heard all of the sirens and saw all of the smoke. The bus is exactly where I turn and before I knew where the fire was, I was trying to drive through what I thought was thick fog, but turned out to be the smoke from the fire blocks away. I then saw flames just shooting out of the bus and thick, black smoke. Thankful for the quick-thinking bus driver, and many thanks to the CHFD once again!!”

Authorities thank the driver:

"I can’t express how relieved I am that no one was hurt, and I am incredibly grateful for the quick response from the driver," Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Superintendent Liz Kirby told NBC News.

"I also must credit the students for reacting so calmly and following the driver’s instructions to get to safety," Kirby added.