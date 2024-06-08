4 officers risk their lives, run inside burning building to save over 90 people. Watch shocking video

A video of four brave officers is going viral. The footage shows them running inside a burning building to help the residents escape. London's Metropolitan Police posted the video on Instagram and added that the officers risked their lives to save over ninety residents of the building. The image shows the officers running inside a burning building to save people. (Instagram/@metpolice_uk)

“Shocking footage showcases the courage of four officers who ran into a burning building to save the 90+ residents inside. Thanks to the bravery and dedication of these officers who were meticulous in their search, no fatalities were recorded, and the fire was successfully and quickly extinguished by the London Fire Brigade,” the department posted on Instagram.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

“There's no doubt that without their intervention, there may have been a more devastating outcome,” they added.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 76,000 views. The share has further collected nearly 3,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. Many responded to the video using clapping emoticons.

What did Instagram users say about this video?

“I worry for you all. It's such a dangerous job and you don't get the support of the public. I'm always grateful for all you do,” posted an Instagram user.

“Great work takes place in every corner of London daily - there are brave officers all over the capital. Unsung heroes doing their job,” shared another.

“Kudos. It’s like watching real-life SWAT (the series). Respect to the police and their families who daily hope/pray for their safe return,” expressed a third.

“Huge courage and bravery demonstrated,” commented a fourth.

‘Bravery at its best. Thank you for all you do. Stay safe, everyone,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this video showing brave officers running towards danger to save people?