Bystanders rush toward burning car to save 71-year-old driver. Watch dramatic rescue

An act of bravery by a few strangers has gone viral on social media. In a video posted on X, a group of bystanders are captured rushing towards a burning car while risking their own lives to save a driver trapped inside. The image shows a group of bystanders rescuing a 71-year-old driver from a burning car. (Screengrab)

X user Collin Rugg shared a video with a description of the incident. “A group of Good Samaritans saved a driver in Minnesota from his burning car after he got in a crash on the I-94 highway. The driver was stuck in the burning vehicle and couldn't get out. The group who pulled him out said they were getting hit in the face by the scorching flames as the car door was being blocked by the guard rail,” reads a part of the caption.

The Minnesota State Patrol identified the driver as 71-year-old Samuel Orbovich. His car caught on fire following a crash.

Take a look at this dramatic rescue here:

Since being shared, the post has gone crazy viral on X. The share has accumulated close to 15.9 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share had further collected tons of appreciative comments from people.

What did X users say about this rescue video?

“This is amazing and a true triumph of the human spirit. These Good Samaritans saved a stranger’s life because it was the right thing to do. God bless them,” posted an X user.

“I cannot imagine anything more horrific. I am terrified of such an accident as this. Do you all carry a glass-breaker tool in your car? I keep mine in the console so it will not fly out of reach in the case of an accident. These people are heroes,” shared another.

“There is still hope in humanity after all. Heroes!” expressed a third.

“Wow, these people are true heroes,” commented a fourth.

“There are still good souls out there,” wrote a fifth.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver sustained no serious injuries. However, he was transported to the nearest hospital for further evaluation.

How did the police react to the incident?

“The State Patrol is grateful that the driver is ok due to the heroic actions of the individuals who stopped to help. These types of incidents can happen anywhere and at any time and that’s why we always need motorists to remain vigilant," Jill Frankfurth, Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant, told People in a statement.

"The actions of those who pulled this motorist from the burning car demonstrates the importance and willingness of people throughout Minnesota looking out for each other," the official expressed. "We are thankful that everyone remained safe,” the official added.