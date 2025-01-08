Mercedes Benz goes on rampage against teen cyclists, they corner driver and destroy car. Watch

Shocking footage of a Mercedes Benz zooming through a road in Los Angeles, narrowly missing a fleet of cyclists has gone viral on social media. The terrifying clip shows the white car zipping past cyclists and dodging them while speeding away. The terrifying clip shows the white car zipping past cyclists and dodging them while speeding away.(X/@NewsM101)

The vehicle swerves and weaves in and out, in a desperate attempt to get them to give way to the car. Screams could be heard in the background. The cyclists yelled at one another to 'move' and 'watch out' as the Mercedes-Benz continued to speed around them.

Take a look at the video here:

Bicyclists hit back

After the rampage ended, a group of teenage bicyclists assaulted the driver after he drove through them, said Daily Mail, adding that the teens had unlawfully taken over the road when the Mercedes driver attempted to navigate through them. However, after he passed through, the driver tried to leave the area but was chased into a parking garage.

The angry teenagers then attacked him and smashing his car windows. The video showed a group vandalising the car in a parking while climbing on it and stomping its roof.

People cheered for cyclists

Locals told CBS News that it was not uncommon for large groups of cyclists to ride through the Los Angeles neighborhood but it was not usually seen as a nuisance.

"It was pretty joyful. The customers that were outside were cheering them on and people were honking," Rosalina Hernandez, a local business owner, told CBS

However, she added that the violence in the parking garage was "unacceptable" and gave her 'chills.'

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to the viral videos with some defending the driver's behavior while others sided with the bikers. "You can say several things about the bicyclists, but the car driver wasn't innocent either. driving too hard into upcoming traffic, reckless endangerment of others," said one user.

