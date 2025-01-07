Gurgaon tourist tries to pay Uber driver with fake 500 note from ‘Manoranjan bank’, claims it came from ATM

A tourist exploring rural Gurgaon recently found themselves in a peculiar predicament after unknowingly attempting to pay their Uber driver with counterfeit currency. The humorous yet awkward incident gained attention after the tourist shared their experience on Reddit, sparking a wave of reactions. Tourist in Gurgaon mistakenly tried to pay Uber driver with fake currency, causing confusion.(Reddit/barkka)

The confusion erupted when the driver examined the note and began shouting, “Fake! Fake!” Bewildered by the driver’s reaction and broken English, the tourist initially misunderstood the situation, believing they were being cursed at. The note in question turned out to be a playful counterfeit, with the words ‘Churan Label’ and ‘Full of Fun’ printed on it—hardly the markings of legitimate currency.

The tourist’s confession

Sharing their side of the story, the tourist admitted, “I’m 90% sure this came from the ATM. The other 10% is me not wanting to believe an ATM could mess up like this.” The incident left them questioning whether they should have scrutinised their cash more carefully before setting out on their adventure.

The driver’s mounting frustration only added to the chaos. In a flurry of emotions, the tourist recalled feeling both embarrassed and confused, wondering how they had ended up with such an obvious counterfeit note.

A twist in perspective

The Reddit post quickly attracted comments from amused users, many of whom suggested an alternate explanation: perhaps the driver had cleverly swapped the tourist’s note with the fake one in an opportunistic scam.

“That driver pulled a fast one on you!” wrote one user, echoing the sentiments of several others who theorised that the tourist may have been outsmarted. Another commenter joked, “Welcome to India, where even our scams are creative!” Meanwhile, some sympathised with the tourist’s plight, with one remarking, “This sounds so embarrassing, but at least you’ve got a story to tell.”

Lessons learned

While the incident left the tourist in an awkward spot, it served as a reminder to travellers to always double-check their cash.