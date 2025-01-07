‘Burkhe wali ko bewakuf…’: Uber driver refuses to switch on AC, drops woman off in middle of road

A woman in Pune has documented her unpleasant experience with an Uber driver who refused to switch on the AC for her, claiming that only Premier rides get the air conditioning facility. Iffat Shaikh said that the driver, named Anil, not only refused to switch on the AC but also dropped her off in the middle of the road after their argument. A woman claimed that the Uber driver dropped her off mid-journey after refusing to switch on the AC(Instagram/@thehijaban_111)

In an Instagram video she shared online, Shaikh can be heard asking the driver why he refused to switch on the air conditioning.

Uber passenger’s argument with driver

“So I am sitting in an Uber. I’ve booked a sedan. He [the driver] is saying that I should have booked a Premier if I wanted AC… like I am travelling for the very first time,” the tourist in Pune was heard saying in her video.

“I have travelled a lot in Ubers. Whether you book a mini or sedan, if you require AC you request for one, and it is their responsibility to provide it,” she said.

Shaikh also asked the driver to look at the camera and identify himself. The driver said his name was “Anil” and asked the passenger to check the app, claiming once again that only Premier cars get AC facility.

Shaikh shared the video on Instagram writing “Burkhe wali ko bewakuuf mat samajhna (Don’t think a burqa-clad woman is stupid).”

Elaborating upon the encounter. She wrote: “I recently had a concerning experience with an Uber driver in Pune. When I requested that the air conditioner be turned on, the driver claimed it was only available for Premier rides and refused to accommodate my request.

“Furthermore, he denied my request to be dropped off at my desired location,” she added.

Shaikh said that as a solo female traveller in Pune, an unfamiliar city to her, she was left feeling uneasy and vulnerable. “Also look at his attitude. Such a shameless driver,” she said, adding that she had to take an auto to reach her destination after being unceremoniously abandoned by the driver.

Uber offers different ride options to cater to different budgets and group sizes. Uber Go is the most basic and budget-friendly option where customers get hatchbacks or small cars. Uber Premier is the more premium option with slightly higher fares than Uber Go. However, the air conditioning option is available in all Uber categories.

HT.com has reached out to Uber for a statement and will update this story on receiving a response.