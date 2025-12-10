US introduces new fee for travellers without REAL ID starting February 2026, Here's how to avoid charges

Travellers, who are planning a visit to the US, could face extra fees from next year if they don't show a Real ID at the airport. The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has recently introduced a $45 charge for travelers lacking this identification. The TSA will implement a $45 fee for travelers lacking a Real ID starting February 1, 2026. (Getty Images via AFP)

What is a Real ID?

In May, following several years of postponements, the US government commenced the enforcement of Real ID regulations. A Real ID essentially refers to a state-issued driver’s license, learner’s permit, or identification card that adheres to federal standards. Officials assert that the aim is to enhance airport security and ensure uniformity in guidelines across all states.

Know about new $45 travel fee

The majority of individuals possess either a Real ID or a passport, but those who do not may find the new regulations somewhat surprising, particularly families with infrequent travel.

The recently passed law states that anyone leaving a US airport without a Real ID will have to pay a $45 fee starting on February 1, 2026. This price will be in effect for ten days, so you won't be charged extra if you travel again during that time.

The TSA has stated that passengers would have an option to pay this cost before they arrive at the airport.

Currently, there is no information available regarding the functionality of online payments or the additional security checks that passengers may need to undergo as part of this new procedure, referred to as TSA Confirm.ID.

In a notice published in the Federal Register, the TSA stated that the revised identity verification system necessitates funding to operate, and the $45 fee will assist in offsetting these expenses, reported NYT.

Who are exempt from paying new fee?

According to a recent State Department notice, those who have a passport card or passport book are exempt from paying the $45 charge since both are acceptable forms of identification for domestic travel. It is crucial to remember that a passport card, which costs about $30, cannot be used for overseas travel. A passport book is necessary for travel outside of the United States.

“If you don’t have a REAL ID, remember that a passport card or passport book are both accepted REAL ID alternatives for domestic travel and can help you avoid this fee. Just remember that the $30 passport card is not sufficient for international air travel- you'll need a passport book for that,” the State Department said in a post on X.

Did US govt punish people without Real IDs?

Despite the mandatory nature of Real IDs, the government refrained from penalizing individuals who did not possess one. Travelers lacking Real ID-compliant documents were still permitted to fly. However, they were subjected to additional security checks. According to the TSA, this previous procedure consumed considerable time and resources, making it challenging to manage large volumes of passengers effectively. This is a significant factor contributing to the introduction of the new fee.