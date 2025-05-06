REAL ID deadline: 5 states that don't have to comply by May 7

As the United States moves toward the long-postponed enforcement of the REAL ID Act on May 7, residents in five states are in a unique position. Travelers in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont will not be required to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license to board domestic flights — provided they possess an Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL), a secure alternative that meets federal requirements, as reported by The Mirror US. Five states have been given an exception as the United States gets closer to the May 7 deadline for implementing the Real ID Act, a crucial law that will mandate that passengers show a driver's license or identification card that complies with Real ID for domestic flights.(AFP/representative )

The upcoming deadline marks a significant shift in travel identification requirements across the US. Enacted in 2005 as a post-9/11 national security measure, the REAL ID Act mandates that all state-issued identification used for federal purposes — including boarding domestic flights and entering certain federal buildings — meet stringent verification standards. The initiative was designed to prevent identity fraud and improve the consistency of state-issued identification documents.

While most states have been encouraging residents to obtain new REAL ID-compliant licenses, the five EDL-issuing states offer an alternative route. Enhanced Driver’s Licenses, though less common, are federally accepted and incorporate advanced security features such as machine-readable zones, RFID chips, and proof of US citizenship, as reported by USA Today.

These features make EDLs valid not only for domestic air travel, but also for re-entry into the U.S. from Canada, Mexico, and some Caribbean countries by land or sea.

This development has created a notable distinction in how the REAL ID law is being experienced across the country. While residents in the majority of US states are facing long wait times at Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices and confusion about required documentation, individuals in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont are relatively insulated from the rush. For them, holding an EDL means avoiding the bureaucratic scramble associated with REAL ID compliance.

The timing is critical. After multiple delays — the most recent driven by the COVID-19 pandemic — the US federal government has made clear that there will be no further extensions. Starting May 7, 2025, passengers at airport security checkpoints will be turned away if they cannot produce a REAL ID-compliant license or an accepted alternative, such as an EDL or a valid passport.

Despite the availability of alternatives, federal agencies are still urging all travelers to check their identification documents now. A lack of proper ID at the airport could result in missed flights and disrupted travel plans, particularly during the upcoming summer travel season.

While the Enhanced Driver’s License provides a viable solution in the five eligible states, it is not available nationwide. The program is voluntary and requires state-level participation. States that have chosen not to implement EDLs cite cost and logistical complexity. As a result, travelers in non-EDL states are left with limited options and must secure a REAL ID or use a passport for domestic air travel after the deadline, as reported by the Mirror US.

The disparate approaches have reignited debate in the US over federal mandates versus state autonomy. It is being argued that inconsistent implementation can lead to public confusion and unequal access to compliant identification, particularly for lower-income or rural populations. Meanwhile, proponents of the REAL ID Act emphasise its role in enhancing national security and bringing uniform standards to the identification process.

With the enforcement date just around the corner, the US faces a crucial test of its ability to execute a nationwide security policy that touches the lives of nearly every American. For residents in Washington, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Vermont, however, the path forward appears a bit smoother — at least for now.