‘You left in good time, we also want to change citizenship’: Adnan Sami shares what ‘sweet’ Pakistani boys told him

Singer Adnan Sami has shared that a few citizens of Pakistan recently told him that he left the country “in good time”, adding that they also want to change their citizenship. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Adnan also said that they said they hate the Pakistani Army as it has destroyed their country. Adnan was earlier a Pakistani citizen who moved to India years ago. He is an Indian national now. (Also Read | 'This illiterate idiot': Adnan Sami blasts former Pak minister for questioning his nationality after Pahalgam attack) Adnan Sami shared his recent conversation with a few Pakistanis.

Adnan Sami shares what Pakistani citizens told him

The singer added that he met the Pakistani boys in Azerbaijan. Adnan tweeted, "Met some very sweet Pakistani boys while walking on the beautiful streets of Baku, Azerbaijan…They said, 'Sir, you are very lucky.. You left Pakistan in good time.. We also want to change our citizenship…WE HATE OUR ARMY…They have destroyed our country!!' I replied, 'I knew this long ago!'"

Adnan recently slammed former Pak minister

Adnan, who was born in London, was granted Indian citizenship in December 2015. Recently, Adnan slammed former information and broadcasting minister of Pakistan, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, after he raised questions about the singer's citizenship. This was after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Terrorists struck Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, were killed.

The Centre had said all Pakistani nationals in India must leave the country before their visas expire. Fawad had shared a post on X by an Indian journalist about the Centre's decision and captioned it, "What about Adnan Sami?" Adnan had said, "Who's going to tell this illiterate idiot!!"

Adnan and his Indian citizenship

Adnan, known for songs such as Kabhi To Nazar Milao, Tera Chehra, Lift Kara De and Bhar Do Jholi, first arrived in India on March 13, 2001, on a visitor's visa with a validity of one year, which was issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. His visa was extended from time to time.

His Pakistani passport, issued on May 27, 2010, expired on May 26, 2015, and his passport was not renewed by the Pakistan government, which led him to approach the Indian government with the request to legalise his stay in India on humanitarian grounds.