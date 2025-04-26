'This illiterate idiot': Adnan Sami blasts former Pak minister for questioning his nationality after Pahalgam attack

Adnan Sami has criticised Fawad Chaudhry, former Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan, after he questioned the singer's nationality. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), an Indian journalist wrote about the Centre's decision to ask Pakistani nationals to leave India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. (Also Read | Adnan Sami expresses gratitude to PM Modi for nominating him to Padma Awards Committee: ‘My honour to serve India’) Adnan Sami got his Indian citizenship in December 2015.

Adnan Sami lashes out at former Pak minister

Reacting to the development, Chaudhry wrote, "What about Adnan Sami?" The singer responded to the tweet, "Who’s going to tell this illiterate idiot!! (Laughing face emoji)." Adnan got his Indian citizenship in December 2015. The singer was born to Pakistani parents in England and schooled there.

On Tuesday, 26 people were gunned down in a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

When Adnan spoke about being bullied by trolls

In 2017, Adnan spoke with Hindustan Times about being “bullied” by social media users from Pakistan. He had said, “I get sarcastic comments from them saying that ‘if you have become an Indian, then change your religion, and become a swami or something like that’. If we go by their logic, then all Pakistanis who live in America should become Christians. Or those who live in England should become Protestants."

"Who are they to tell me that I should change my religion? The biggest irony here is that there are more Muslims in India than in Pakistan. Pakistan is not the torch-bearer of Islam, and if I change my country, it doesn’t mean that I have to change my religion,” he had said.

About Adnan Sami

Adnan has given many hits such as Lift Kara De, Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Sun Zara (Lucky: No Time For Love; 2005), and Bhar Do Jholi Meri (Bajrangi Bhaijaan; 2015) in the past few decades. His second studio album, Tera Chehra, was released in October 2002.

His hit song Kabhi Nahi starred Amitabh Bachchan. He has composed music for several films, including Lucky: No Time for Love, Yeh Raaste Hain Pyar Ke, Dhamaal, 1920, Chance Pe Dance, Mumbai Salsa, Khubsoorat, Sadiyaan, and Shaurya.