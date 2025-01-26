Adnan Sami expresses gratitude to PM Modi for nominating him to Padma Awards Committee: ‘My honour to serve India’

On the eve of Republic Day, the Centre announced the Padma Awards 2025, conferring the highest civilian honours to 139 people, including seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri. Adnan Sami thanks PM Modi for nominating him to the Padma Awards committee.

A few hours after the list of the awardees was unveiled on Saturday evening, singer Adnan Sami took to his Instagram and thanked all the winners. He also revealed that he has been a part of the "Padma Awards Committee" this year.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “nominating him to Padma Awards Committe,” Adnan Sami wrote, “I am profoundly grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji for nominating me to the prestigious Padma Awards Committee. It has been an immense privilege to serve alongside distinguished members and be inspired by the remarkable stories of awardees from diverse walks of life. Their achievements are a testament to the indomitable spirit of India. I extend my warmest congratulations to all the Padma Awardees. It was my high honour to serve India and be part of this noble process. Jai Hind.”

The Padma Awards are conferred on the recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the prime minister every year. The Padma Awards Committee is headed by the Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President, and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the prime minister and the president of India for approval.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

Congratulating all Padwa Awardees, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is proud to honour and celebrate their extraordinary achievements. Their dedication and perseverance are truly motivating. Each awardee is synonymous with hard work, passion and innovation, which has positively impacted countless lives. They teach us the value of striving for excellence and serving society selflessly."

The list of Padma Bhushan awardees includes Kannada actor Anant Nag, actor Jatin Goswami, Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil star S Ajith Kumar, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actor Shobana Chandrakumar. Veteran ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas is also being posthumously honoured with Padma Bhushan.

Renowned sculptor Adwaita Charan Gadanayak, calligraphy artist Achyut Ramchandra Palav, Bollywood singer Arijit Singh, comedian and actor Ashok Laxman Saraf, classical vocalist Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Barry Godfray John, Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara, singer Jaspinder Narula, Nirmala Devi, Nitin Nohria, P Datchanamoorthy, Pandi Ram Mandavi, and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej are among those being awarded Padma Shri. The names also include Vasudeo Kamath, Velu Aasaan, and Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions, which are held at Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March/ April every year.