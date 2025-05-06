28 cats discovered lifeless in New York home after neighbours complained of foul odour

At least 28 cats were discovered dead and more than 100 others rescued from a house in Bohemia, New York, after neighbours complained of a noxious smell coming from the property, according to a report by the New York Post. 28 cats were found dead from a Bohemia home after neighbours reported a foul odour. (Representational image/Unsplash)

Grisly discovery by fire department

Responding to the complaints, the Bohemia Fire Department entered the home, only to be confronted with scenes of unimaginable squalor. Dozens of cats were found living in filthy and overcrowded conditions. Upon further inspection, authorities found around two dozen dead cats stuffed inside a freezer, with the remains of baby kittens discovered in old pet boxes, reported the New York Post.

The interior was so unsanitary that one rescue worker vomited and was rushed to the emergency room. “Someone who was in there yesterday started vomiting and had to be taken to the hospital,” said John Debacker, head of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solutions.

Volunteers shocked by conditions

Tammy Gatto, a volunteer with the same rescue group, shared her disturbing experience: “It was crazy. There had to be like, a hundred Chewy boxes in the entire house. They were scattered in every room, and there were little bodies, dead bodies, inside.” She added that she needed to take five breaks during her two-and-a-half hours inside the house, despite wearing a hazmat suit and respirator.

Frightened kittens were seen trying to escape through windows, and many rescue workers were scratched while trying to catch them.

Cats in critical condition

Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA, confirmed the poor health of the rescued animals. “We were called in and we found 28 dead cats, over 50 cats alive. Those cats are right now with volunteer veterinarians, and they have a long road ahead of recovery. They're all very sick – three of the cats had to be euthanised last night,” he said.

Neighbours told authorities that 75-year-old homeowner Steven Glantz had been feeding stray cats for years. Following the death of his wife, he reportedly became overwhelmed and unable to care for the animals.

With support from the Town of Islip Animal Shelter, the rescued cats are being treated in a mobile clinic. The SPCA is now seeking $10,000 in donations to aid the ongoing treatment and recovery of the surviving animals.