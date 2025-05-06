Canada federal polls: Jagmeet Singh replaced as NDP leader after party’s heavy defeat

Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s tenure as chief of the New Democratic Party (NDP) formally came to an end on Monday evening after the party chose MP Don Davies as the interim leader. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh in British Columbia late last month. (Reuters Photo)

The announcement followed a meeting of the NDP national council after consultation with its caucus.

Singh became the NDP leader in October 2017, the first person of colour to head a Federal party in Canada.

However, he led his party to a historic rout in the April 28 Federal election, as it could only manage just seven seats and approximately 6% vote share, down from 25 in the 2021 election with an over 18% backing.

Singh faced personal humiliation at the hustings, as he came third in the riding of Burnaby Central in British Columbia, behind the winner, Liberal Party’s Wade Chang and the Conservative James Yan.

In a statement issued on Monday night, NDP president Mary Shortall said, “While the recent election results were not what we hoped for, our commitment to building a better Canada has never been stronger.” The party will start preparing for a leadership race, which is expected in the months ahead.

He announced his intent to resign late on April 28 night as the outcome of the election became apparent and the NDP lost its official status in the new House of Commons as it ended up with less than the requisite 12 seats.

Speaking to NDP supporters in Burnaby late on Monday night, Singh said, “Obviously, this night is a disappointing night for New Democrats.”

The NDP’s disastrous night could, in part, be attributed to Singh’s decision to enter into a supply and confidence agreement with the minority government of then prime minister Justin Trudeau in March 2022. While Trudeau exited in January, Singh couldn’t shake off the association of having kept that unpopular Government in power so long.

Singh was first elected to the House of Commons through a by-election in February 2019 from Burnaby South with about 39% vote share. He retained the seat in the Federal election the same year, and in 2021.

He entered politics in 2011 after being elected to the Ontario provincial parliament and used that as a springboard to the national scene.

Singh often attracted criticism over his stance towards Khalistani extremism after he first became NDP leader. The Indian government, then led by prime minister Manmohan Singh, had denied him a visa in 2013.