REAL ID deadline today: TSA just banned a common item from checked luggage

In a sweeping move to enhance both security and safety at US airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has rolled out two major policy changes beginning this week. Effective May 7, all adult passengers boarding domestic flights must present a REAL ID-compliant form of identification. Simultaneously, travelers are now prohibited from placing loose lithium-ion batteries in checked baggage, as reported by Delaware Online. All adult travellers travelling domestically must show a REAL ID-compliant form of identification as of May 7. At the same time, passengers are no longer allowed to include loose lithium-ion batteries in their checked luggage.(Pixabay/representative )

REAL ID deadline arrives

The long-postponed enforcement of the REAL ID Act is finally in effect. US citizens aged 18 and older must now present a compliant state-issued ID or an alternative federally accepted document—such as a passport or military ID—to clear TSA security checkpoints for domestic travel.

Also read: Don’t have a REAL ID yet? Here's what happens after May 7 and how to avoid it

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in the wake of the September 11 attacks, sets strict federal standards for issuing identification cards. States have gradually phased in compliant licenses, which typically feature a star on the upper portion. However, with compliance rates uneven across the country, many travelers risk being delayed or denied boarding if they show up without appropriate documentation.

Despite years of warnings, some states—particularly in the Northeast—still report a significant portion of residents without REAL ID-compliant identification. Motor vehicle departments across the US have reported surges in last-minute applications, leading to appointment backlogs and extended wait times.

TSA agents are now authorised to deny access to those without the required documentation or send them through time-consuming secondary screening processes, as reported by Delaware Online.

New ban on loose lithium-ion batteries in checked luggage

Adding to the operational changes, the TSA has introduced a new safety regulation that bans loose lithium-ion batteries from all checked luggage. These batteries, commonly used in smartphones, cameras, laptops, and other portable electronics, must now be stored only in carry-on bags—and preferably inside their devices or in individual battery cases.

The change stems from growing concerns about the fire hazards posed by lithium batteries in cargo holds, where suppressed fires can be difficult to detect or extinguish midflight. While most airlines already restrict spare batteries in some form, this new nationwide directive standardises the policy and expands TSA’s enforcement role, as reported by The Columbus Dispatch.

Travelers found with loose lithium-ion batteries in their checked bags could face confiscation of the items or delays in screening. Power banks and battery packs—especially those not properly packaged—are now a major focus for security personnel during baggage inspections.

What travelers need to know

Passengers flying from US airports are strongly advised to:

*Check whether their state ID or driver’s license is REAL ID-compliant (look for a star symbol).

*Bring an acceptable federal ID if they do not yet have a compliant license.

*Keep all lithium-ion batteries in carry-on bags, ideally installed in devices or inside protective cases.

*Arrive early at the airport to account for possible delays at security checkpoints.

Also read: REAL ID deadline: 5 states that don't have to comply by May 7

The combination of identity verification and onboard safety is reshaping the air travel experience in the US at a time when airport traffic is approaching pre-pandemic levels. Officials emphasise that these changes are permanent and that compliance is essential to ensure both security and efficiency in the skies.