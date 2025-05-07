Menu Explore
Fire near BWI Airport? Officials issue statement as smoke seen in Baltimore

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 07, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Smoke near Baltimore/Washington International Airport caused alarm but was identified as a planned fire drill. 

Travellers and social media users were briefly alarmed Tuesday when smoke was spotted rising near Baltimore/Washington International Airport. But airport officials quickly stepped in to clarify that it was nothing to worry about—just a planned fire training drill.

(Representational Image) A planned fire training drill caused brief alarm at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, following an unrelated car fire incident earlier this mont. REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File Photo(REUTERS)
(Representational Image) A planned fire training drill caused brief alarm at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, following an unrelated car fire incident earlier this mont. REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File Photo(REUTERS)

The confusion comes not long after an unrelated incident on April 7, when a car caught fire near the airport’s baggage claim area. That blaze was brought under control quickly, and officials say they’re still investigating what caused it.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Follow Us On