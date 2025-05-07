Fire near BWI Airport? Officials issue statement as smoke seen in Baltimore

Travellers and social media users were briefly alarmed Tuesday when smoke was spotted rising near Baltimore/Washington International Airport. But airport officials quickly stepped in to clarify that it was nothing to worry about—just a planned fire training drill. (Representational Image) A planned fire training drill caused brief alarm at Baltimore/Washington International Airport, following an unrelated car fire incident earlier this mont. REUTERS/ Umit Bektas/File Photo(REUTERS)

The confusion comes not long after an unrelated incident on April 7, when a car caught fire near the airport’s baggage claim area. That blaze was brought under control quickly, and officials say they’re still investigating what caused it.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}