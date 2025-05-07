Fire near BWI Airport? Officials issue statement as smoke seen in Baltimore

Smoke near Baltimore/Washington International Airport caused alarm but was identified as a planned fire drill.
Travellers and social media users were briefly alarmed Tuesday when smoke was spotted rising near Baltimore/Washington International Airport. But airport officials quickly stepped in to clarify that it was nothing to worry about—just a planned fire training drill.
The confusion comes not long after an unrelated incident on April 7, when a car caught fire near the airport’s baggage claim area. That blaze was brought under control quickly, and officials say they’re still investigating what caused it.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}