Who is Mohammed Adnan Khan? GiveSendGo launched for Temple University student accused of antisemitism

Mohammed Adnan Khan, a Temple University student, was placed on interim suspension after Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy accused him of antisemitism, BBC News reported. Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy accused Temple student Mohammed Adnan Khan of antisemitism.(GiveSendGo and Instagram/ Dave Portnoy)

Portnoy claimed that an antisemitic sign was displayed at his Barstool bar in Philadelphia on Saturday. Portnoy said the sign, featuring the offensive message "F--- the Jews," was displayed as part of the bottle service for a group of customers. Portnoy later identified Khan as one of the customers involved and revealed that two waitresses who served the table were fired.

On Tuesday, Portnoy shared a statement from Khan denying any involvement with the sign or its message.

Interim Suspension

Despite this, Temple University placed Khan on interim suspension. In a statement on Sunday, Temple University President John Fry said, "In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university."

GiveSendGo Launched

In response, a GiveSendGo fundraiser has been launched to support Khan, titled “Justice for Mohammed Adnan Khan.” The fundraiser claims, “On May 4, 2025, an offensive sign appeared at Barstool Sansom Street, sparking outrage. While antisemitism must always be condemned, what followed was a dangerous precedent: Mohammed was publicly branded a villain and suspended from Temple University within days—without evidence, without a hearing, and without a trial.”

The fundraiser claims that key facts were overlooked, including “Mohammed's denial of ordering the sign or supporting its message, Dave Portnoy’s public sharing of Mohammed’s statement refuting any involvement, and Temple University’s decision to punish him without following its own investigative procedures, acting solely on suspicion.”

The fundraiser is aiming to raise $75,000 to “cover legal fees for challenging Temple University’s suspension and clearing Khan’s name, public relations support to combat ongoing defamation, and mental health resources to help him cope with the trauma.”