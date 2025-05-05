Temple University student suspended over antisemitic sign at Barstool Philadelphia, Dave Portnoy reacts, ‘I am shaking’

A Temple University student was suspended in connection to an antisemitic sign at a sports bar in Philadelphia. Dave Portnoy, Founder of Barstool Sports, has spoken out after the sign showed up at his Barstool bar on Sansom Street. Antisemitic sign seen at Barstool Philadelphia, Dave Portnoy speaks out (@stoolpresidente/X)

In a statement, Temple University President John Fry said a student who was involved in the incident has been identified and placed on interim suspension. Fry added that the incident does not represent the Temple Community or its values.

The antisemitic sign was reportedly held up by a waitress at Barstool Sansom Street. It was circulated widely on X in a video taken from an Instagram user's story.

Rabbi David Kushner, Chaplain with the Philadelphia Police Department, confirmed that Portnoy has spoken to him, according to ABC6. "He did reach out and he is distraught. He's absolutely distraught he is angered he is frustrated and he's doing everything that he can possibly do to track down who these people are," said Kushner.

Kushner added that there is no place for a sign like this anywhere, including Philadelphia. "It's incredibly frustrating and it's incredibly damaging to the community to the city to the business owners," he said.

Dave Portnoy speaks out

In reaction to the incident, Portnoy soon held what he referred to as an "Emergency Press Conference.” In a video shared on X and Instagram, he said that “there was a sign yesterday that said f--- the Jews.”

A visibly upset Portnoy said that he got to know about the incident as he was getting ready for Met Gala Monday. He has since spoken to the patrons involved.

"The people who ordered these signs, they have agreed, I'm going to pay for it, we're going to them to Germany to Auschwitz and learn a little bit about history and get educated and use this as a teaching moment not just for them but for everybody," said Portnoy.

"The two waitresses who work there are now fired," he added.

Patrons told Action News they were suddenly ordered to leave Barstool Sansom Street. "At 4 o'clock they told us everyone had to leave they had some social media crews coming by and they're going to cover something that happened. That's all they told us," said Daniel Stewart, a customer.