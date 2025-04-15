Shooting near Temple University in North Philadelphia leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person was killed and two others injured in a shooting near Temple University in North Philadelphia on Monday night. No suspect has been identified yet. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of North 18th Street, according to a notification sent out by the school on social media. A shooting near Temple University in North Philadelphia took place Monday night. Three men were shot in the incident, one of them was pronounced dead (Representational Image)

Shooting near Temple University leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

“Shooting reported on the 1500 block of Bouvier St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding,” the Temple University notification system, TU Alert, wrote on X.

The authorities said that one of the three who were shot was taken to Temple University Hospital by Housing Police, where he was pronounced dead at 7:42 pm. Meanwhile, the two other men were also taken to the same hospital. However, their conditions remain unknown at this time, CBS Philadelphia reported.

While an investigation is currently underway, a motive for the shooting is unclear. Police further revealed that no arrests were made, per the outlet. In another post, TU Alert wrote, “Police have cleared the area on the1500 block of Bouvier St.”

Fox29 reporter Steve Keeley shared screenshots of the official response he received from Philadelphia police after the shooting on X. The Homicide Unit has taken over the case, according to the screenshot of an email from Officer Tanya Little shared by Keeley.

“A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction,” Little added. Keeley's X post drew furious reactions from netizens, with one user asking, “When will the mayor address this out-of-control violence?”

Another user wrote, “Maybe Temple should consider moving their entire campus downtown to where the@sixers were going to build and move the law school into the Wanamaker building cause I don't know how any parent continues to allow their kids near that hellhole of a town no matter the tuition.”