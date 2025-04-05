Dave Portnoy rips into Trump’s tariff disaster after losing $7 million: ‘It’s more a trade deficit tariff'

In a shocking turn of events, Barstool founder Dave Portnoy’s unwavering support for President Trump took a severe hit this week, as the president's latest tariff policies sent Portnoy's financial world crashing down. On Thursday, Portnoy shared his frustration, revealing he lost a staggering $7 million in stock and cryptocurrency value, all thanks to the fallout from Trump’s aggressive 10% tariff on imported goods and retaliatory measures against multiple nations. Dave Portnoy expresses frustration over losing $7 million due to Trump's tariff policies.(@stoolpresidente/Instagram)

Portnoy blasts Trump’s tariff policies in new video

In a clip which has since been going viral on social media, Portnoy said, “I’m down 7 million bucks in stocks and crypto.” He continued, “It’s tariff city. Trump has put his tariffs all over the place. I’ve been trying to understand them — I don’t.”

The digital media boss added, “Like it’s more a trade deficit tariff. To me, like, ‘Hey, we get this much s**t from you, and you get this much from us. Let’s even that up. Let’s get some wacky formula, do tariffs. And everything’s in the s**ter because of it,” as reported by The New York Post.

However, Portnoy admitted that he would continue to side with his man regardless of the substantial loss he faced. His net worth is estimated to be $100 million. He said, “I voted for Trump. I think he’s a smart guy. . . . I think he’s playing a high-stakes game here. I’m gonna roll with him for a couple days, a couple weeks. I’m going to give Trump the benefit of the doubt.”

Portnoy's recent criticism of the Trump administration

Portnoy’s outburst after the significant stock loss because of Trump’s tariff policies is not a singular case. He has been extremely critical of the President in the last weeks, particularly about the Signal Gate.

In a separate video, Portnoy expressed disbelief over a grave mistake by the administration where it was revealed that Atlantic magazine editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited to a private, encrypted Signal chat titled ‘Houthi PC Small Group.’ In the chat, participants reportedly discussed plans to attack the Yemen-based terrorist group. He described the incident as “a f**k up of epic proportions.”

He said, “Listen, we’ve all texted the wrong person. We are not the secretary of defense, we are not the national security advisor, we are not the vice president of the United States. Yeah, mistakes happen. This one can’t.”