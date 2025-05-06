Bengaluru flier lauds Kannada announcement on flight from Paris: 'Warm welcome home'

A Bengaluru-based flier recently took to social media to express his pleasant surprise after hearing in-flight announcements in Kannada, alongside French and English, during boarding on a flight from Paris to Bengaluru. The post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), quickly drew attention and stirred conversations around linguistic representation in air travel.(Bloomberg)

“I recently traveled with Air France from Paris to Bengaluru! To my surprise, they made announcements in Kannada, French, and English when we boarded in Paris! Such a warm welcome before I reached home,” the flier wrote. He thanked the airline for “recognizing one of the oldest regional languages of the Indian Union and upholding diversity.”

While the post received appreciation from several users, it also sparked a broader debate about language use in Indian aviation.

How did X users react?

One user tagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), urging, “Please ensure all Indian airlines follow this model in their respective state languages and don't push Hindi in its place.”

Another commented, “It is common sense to know international airlines do announcements in the specific regional language while touching down at that specific location in India.”

However, not all reactions were positive. One critic responded sharply, saying they had flown internationally for nearly 30 years and had never once heard Kannada used by any Indian airline, accusing the original poster of being "among the enemies of Kannadigas."

Kannada gets space on Bengaluru airport website

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has introduced a Kannada language option on its official website to improve accessibility and better connect with the people of Karnataka.

In a press release issued on Monday, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said the new feature would help travellers access airport services more easily and comfortably in their native language.

“We are pleased to introduce a Kannada version of our website that aims to create a more inclusive and accessible experience, ensuring our customers access all necessary information in their preferred language,” said Hari Marar, Managing Director and CEO of BIAL.

