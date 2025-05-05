Bengaluru resident laments Jayanagar’s decline in viral post: 'We sold what our forefathers built’

A Bengaluru resident’s emotional social media post lamenting the transformation of Jayanagar from a serene residential neighbourhood to a commercial hub has struck a chord with many across the city. Aerial view of Bengaluru's Jayanagar.(X/@sriharikaranth)

In a post that went viral on X (formerly Twitter), the user reflected on how the once-quiet locality built by earlier generations has now been overtaken by commercialisation and real estate greed.

“Once calm and peaceful residential area Jayanagar has turned into a busy, noisy and dusty commercial hub. Forefathers did everything to ensure quality of life but subsequent generations went behind money and sold it to real estate who further made those not willing also to sell,” the post read.

(Also Read: Bengaluru MBA graduate arrested for molesting woman twice outside Bellandur tech park: Report)

Read his post here:

The sentiment quickly resonated with other Bengalureans, who pointed out that the story of Jayanagar was being replicated across the city, from Vijayanagara to Chandra Layout and beyond.

How did X users react?

“We Jayanagara people just sulking over this every day. Every street now has multiple offices,” wrote one user in response.

Another added, “Same thing about Chandra Layout, RPC Layout, Vijayanagara and surrounding areas. Every big house is turned into a PG. Everything, sewage system, water supply, roads, is overloaded. People are getting old and not able to adjust with this type of commercial activity.”

The post also rekindled conversations around the rapid rise of paying guest accommodations in Bengaluru, often in violation of building norms. With the city dubbed the “PG capital of the world” by many online, residents expressed concern over the strain on infrastructure and the disappearance of traditional homes.

“Houses with courtyards are being demolished or modified for more floors. Generations that inherited these homes are going to court to sell them, and open spaces are vanishing. It's becoming unsustainable,” said another user.

(Also Read: Bengaluru delivery agent, 19, abducted, brutally murdered by five men after failed relationship