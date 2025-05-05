Menu Explore
Bengaluru MBA graduate arrested for molesting woman twice outside Bellandur tech park: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2025 09:19 AM IST

The accused, a resident of Bengaluru's Devarabeesanahalli, approached the 26-year-old victim from behind while riding a two-wheeler and struck her on the back.

A 32-year-old private firm employee with an MBA was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman twice outside the Eco World tech park near Bellandur.

The incident occurred on April 30, just outside the main entrance of the Bellandur-based campus.(Getty Images/ only for representation)
The incident occurred on April 30, just outside the main entrance of the Bellandur-based campus.(Getty Images/ only for representation)

The incident occurred on April 30, just outside the main entrance of the Bellandur-based campus, raising concerns about safety in high-security office zones.

The accused, identified as Srikanth, a resident of Devarabeesanahalli, allegedly approached the 26-year-old victim from behind while riding a two-wheeler and struck her on the back before speeding away, The New Indian Express reported.

Shockingly, minutes later, Srikanth returned after taking a U-turn and repeated the act more forcefully. According to the woman’s police complaint, he then parked at a distance and continued to stare at her. Despite the presence of CCTV cameras and security personnel in the vicinity, no bystanders intervened at the time of the incident, the report added.

The complainant, who lives in Bhoganahalli, reported the matter to the Marathahalli police. Special teams were subsequently formed to track down and apprehend the accused. He was arrested later following an investigation.

“We are verifying if this is an isolated incident or if the accused has a history of similar offences,” a senior officer from the Whitefield division said according to the publication.

BTM layout molestation case

This isn’t the first such case to raise alarm in the city in recent weeks. Earlier in April, a man was caught on CCTV molesting a woman in the Suddaguntepalya area of BTM Layout around 1.55 am. The footage, which was widely circulated on social media, showed the accused following two women through a deserted lane. He suddenly lunged at one of them, groped her, and fled as she cried out for help.

What followed was an intensive investigation. Bengaluru police reportedly scanned close to 700 CCTV cameras across three states before finally zeroing in on the suspect. He was identified as 29-year-old Santosh, a driver employed at a Jaguar showroom in the city, according to a PTI report.

