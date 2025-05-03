Bengaluru woman molested near Eco World IT park while returning home from work, FIR filed

A young woman working in Bengaluru’s Eco World IT park was allegedly molested late on Wednesday night by two unidentified men riding a two-wheeler. The incident took place near inside the IT park in Bellandur, a zone known for housing several multinational corporations and tech offices. A Bengaluru woman claimed that she was molested by a biker inside an IT park in Bellandur during late night.

Also Read - Speeding ambulance mows down seven in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden: One dead, six injured

According to reports, the woman was walking home from work when the accused approached her on a bike around 11:40 pm. They reportedly struck her from behind in a deliberate act before speeding away. Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivakumar confirmed that the woman filed a complaint detailing how the men harassed her and then fled the scene.

FIR filed, cops look for the accused

“This act took place in a public space and has caused emotional and psychological distress to the victim,” DCP Shivakumar told reporters. He added that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered at the concerned police station under Crime No. 218/2025, invoking Sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which address the use of criminal force or assault with the intent to outrage a woman’s modesty.

Also Read - ‘Mangaluru is full of fear and tension’: BJP leader R Ashoka on Suhas Shetty murder case

The cops are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to trace the attackers and establish the sequence of events. The woman, employed at a private firm in the tech zone, has received support from law enforcement, who have assured that action will follow swiftly.

This case is the latest in a string of sexual harassment incidents reported from Bengaluru in recent weeks, raising concerns about public safety for women, especially at night. Last month, another disturbing case emerged from the BTM Layout, where a man was seen on CCTV following two women late at night. He eventually groped one of them before fleeing, an act that triggered widespread public outrage after the video circulated on social media. He was later caught in Kerala.

In another incident from Mangaluru, a contract-based conductor with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation was arrested after being caught on camera inappropriately touching a sleeping female passenger on a bus. The incident came to light when another commuter secretly filmed the act and shared it online. He was suspended from the duty and police are investigating him.