Speeding ambulance mows down seven in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden: One dead, six injured

A routine morning in Bengaluru’s Wilson Garden turned tragic on May 1 when a speeding ambulance ran over multiple people on BTS Road, leaving one person dead and six others severely injured. The fatal incident occurred around 8:30 am and was captured on CCTV, with disturbing visuals now circulating widely on social media. The ambulance driver was thrashed in Bengaluru after he rammed into multiple vehicles. (Screengrab from viral video. )

Also Read - Pre-monsoon showers drench Bengaluru, man killed after tree falls on vehicle

According to the police, the Sanjeevini ambulance—meant to save lives—was being driven at high speed and in a negligent manner by 30-year-old Chiranjeevi, who rammed into two pushcarts, an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, and a pedestrian near the bustling area under the Wilson Garden Police Station limits. The chaos left the area in shock, as eyewitnesses watched helplessly while the vehicle ploughed through the crowded street.

Among the victims was 49-year-old Ramesh, a local pushcart vendor who died on the spot. The other six, including bystanders and drivers of the affected vehicles, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman duped of ₹5.6 lakh by ‘Canadian groom’ in online matrimonial scam

Eyewitnesses caught hold of the ambulance driver moments after the crash, beat him up in anger, and handed him over to the police. During initial questioning, Chiranjeev claimed that the vehicle’s brakes had failed, leading to the loss of control.

Ambulance driver tested negative for alcohol: Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru Police later confirmed that the driver tested negative for alcohol. “The driver claims brake failure. RTO officials and forensic teams are examining the vehicle to determine if a mechanical issue caused the crash,” they said in a statement.

The Wilson Garden Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway. The incident has raised concerns over the safety standards and maintenance of emergency vehicles operating in the city.