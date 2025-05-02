Pre-monsoon showers drench Bengaluru, man killed after tree falls on vehicle

Heavy rains pounded Bengaluru on Thursday evening, marking the onset of pre-monsoon showers in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of intense rainfall across Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka throughout the summer. A massive tree crashed on an auto in Bengaluru, resulting the death of the autodriver.

Also Read - Nigerian woman found dead in Bengaluru outskirts, police suspect murder: Report

Autodriver killed after tree fell on his vehicle

The downpour led to widespread chaos, with several roads submerged and multiple instances of trees being uprooted. Tragically, a 45-year-old auto driver lost his life when a tree collapsed on his vehicle. The deceased, identified as Mahesh, a resident of Ittamadu, had parked his auto near a bus stop on Kathriguppe Main Road around 7:30 pm to take shelter from the rain. A tree suddenly came crashing down on the auto, leading to his death, police confirmed.

Several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging, causing major inconvenience to commuters. Social media was flooded with complaints and visuals of inundated streets. One user remarked, "Every time it rains for more than ten minutes, the roads turn into rivers."

Also Read - HD Kumaraswamy calls caste census move 'historic', hails PM Modi’s decision

In response to the civic crisis, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said its teams were deployed to clear clogged roads. Addressing complaints about flooding near Outer Ring Road, the BBMP stated, “Water logging has been cleared near HSR Layout by the Bommanahalli zonal control room team.”

Meanwhile, a popular weather blogger who runs the 'Bengaluru Weather' handle on X shared data from the IMD observatory, revealing that the city received 32.2 mm of rainfall this April. “The average maximum temperature recorded in April was 33.48°C, making it the coolest April in the past decade,” the blogger noted.

Earlier, authorities have issued an advisory urging residents to stay alert for extreme weather conditions. Citizens are advised to monitor regular weather updates, remain indoors during heavy showers, close windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel.