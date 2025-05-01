Menu Explore
HD Kumaraswamy calls caste census move 'historic', hails PM Modi’s decision

PTI |
May 01, 2025 03:27 PM IST

Kumaraswamy expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "decisive and far-sighted action" in the nation's interest.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday described the central government's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census as "historic", saying it would provide authentic, scientific, and transparent caste data, moving away from 'politically motivated' state-level surveys that often lacked credibility and uniformity.

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

He expressed his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a "decisive and far-sighted action" in the nation's interest.

In a major move, the union government on Wednesday announced that caste enumeration would be part of the forthcoming national census, to be conducted in a "transparent" manner.

"A historic and visionary decision under the dynamic leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, caste enumeration will now be part of the national census for the first time since 1931," Kumaraswamy said in a post on 'X'.

He said this step would provide reliable and scientific data, replacing unverified state-level caste surveys.

"With this bold move, PM Modi has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusive governance and data-driven policymaking. This will enable better welfare planning, strengthen social justice, and help build a more equitable future," he added.

Announcing the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that while the census is a central subject, some states had conducted caste surveys "non-transparently", creating doubts in society.

Karnataka conducted a Social and Educational Survey—popularly known as the 'caste census'—in 2015. The report is currently before the state cabinet for discussion.

Several communities, particularly Karnataka’s two dominant ones—Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva-Lingayats—have strongly objected to the survey, calling it "unscientific" and demanding a fresh one.

Objections have also been raised by other sections of society, including voices from within the ruling Congress party.

