Karnataka transport minister orders probe after bus driver offers Namaz during duty

A state-run bus driver has come under scrutiny in Karnataka after a video surfaced showing him offering namaz inside a moving bus while on duty. The incident, which took place on April 29 near Javeri on the Hubballi-Haveri highway, triggered outrage and prompted swift action from the state transport department. Karnataka minister R Ramalinga Reddy.

According to visuals that circulated widely on social media, the driver, identified as Nayaz Mulla from the Hangal bus depot, was seen offering prayers while seated inside the bus. The vehicle, operating on the Hangal–Vishalgad route, was pulled over to the roadside with traffic zooming past. A few passengers inside the bus appeared confused and concerned, with some capturing the incident on their mobile phones.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy orders probe into the matter

Taking serious note of the matter, Karnataka’s Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy wrote to the Managing Director of the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), instructing an immediate inquiry. The Minister stressed the need to verify the authenticity of the video and determine whether the driver stopped the vehicle during official duty to perform a religious ritual.

"While every citizen is entitled to religious freedom, public servants must adhere to rules and maintain discipline while on duty," Mr. Reddy noted in his letter. "Halting a bus full of passengers mid-journey for personal reasons is unacceptable and compromises safety. Incidents like this should not be repeated."

The Minister reiterated that government employees are expected to maintain professionalism at work, and religious practices should not interfere with their responsibilities, especially when public safety is involved.

NWKRTC has been directed to complete the investigation and submit a report at the earliest. Authorities are also reviewing CCTV and mobile footage to confirm details of the event.