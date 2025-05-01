Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vande Bharat Express to connect Belagavi and Bengaluru, fulfilling long-standing regional demand

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 08:49 AM IST

This move is likely to provide a faster and more comfortable travel option between the Kittur Karnataka region and the state capital, Bengaluru.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched between Bengaluru a Belagavi soon, marking a significant milestone in improving rail connectivity across Karnataka. The Railway Ministry has approved the extension of the service to Belagavi, which will provide a faster and more comfortable travel option between the Kittur Karnataka region and the state capital, Bengaluru.

Vande Bharat train to be extended till Belagavi, starting from Bengaluru.
Vande Bharat train to be extended till Belagavi, starting from Bengaluru.

Also Read - Siddaramaiah’s outburst: Karnataka CM seen raising hand to slap senior cop at public meeting. Video

Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, confirmed the development, noting that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw cleared the proposal following strong regional backing. In March this year, a high-level delegation led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi — including MP Jagadish Shettar and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi — met Mr. Vaishnaw in New Delhi to advocate for enhanced railway services. Topping their list of demands was the inclusion of Belagavi in the Vande Bharat network.

Currently, the Vande Bharat Express runs between Bengaluru and Hubballi via Dharwad. With the upcoming extension, the train will begin its journey from Belagavi in the morning, although railway authorities have yet to announce the official launch date.

Calling it a response to long-standing public demand, officials said the move will significantly reduce travel time and enhance passenger comfort. “This extension will greatly benefit the people of Kittur Karnataka by improving access to Bengaluru for work, education, and business,” said Mr. Somanna.

Daily commuters, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs are expected to gain from the improved rail connectivity between north Karnataka and the capital.

Also Read - 'Kannada is a beautiful language’: California Burrito founder has an advice to those moving to Karnataka

Bengaluru is now connected to seven cities through Vande Bharat Express

With this addition, Bengaluru will be connected by Vande Bharat trains to seven cities: Mysuru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Coimbatore, and now Belagavi.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Vande Bharat Express to connect Belagavi and Bengaluru, fulfilling long-standing regional demand
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On