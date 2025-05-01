Vande Bharat Express to connect Belagavi and Bengaluru, fulfilling long-standing regional demand
This move is likely to provide a faster and more comfortable travel option between the Kittur Karnataka region and the state capital, Bengaluru.
The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched between Bengaluru a Belagavi soon, marking a significant milestone in improving rail connectivity across Karnataka. The Railway Ministry has approved the extension of the service to Belagavi, which will provide a faster and more comfortable travel option between the Kittur Karnataka region and the state capital, Bengaluru.
Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V. Somanna, confirmed the development, noting that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw cleared the proposal following strong regional backing. In March this year, a high-level delegation led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi — including MP Jagadish Shettar and Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi — met Mr. Vaishnaw in New Delhi to advocate for enhanced railway services. Topping their list of demands was the inclusion of Belagavi in the Vande Bharat network.
Currently, the Vande Bharat Express runs between Bengaluru and Hubballi via Dharwad. With the upcoming extension, the train will begin its journey from Belagavi in the morning, although railway authorities have yet to announce the official launch date.
Calling it a response to long-standing public demand, officials said the move will significantly reduce travel time and enhance passenger comfort. “This extension will greatly benefit the people of Kittur Karnataka by improving access to Bengaluru for work, education, and business,” said Mr. Somanna.
Daily commuters, students, professionals, and entrepreneurs are expected to gain from the improved rail connectivity between north Karnataka and the capital.
Bengaluru is now connected to seven cities through Vande Bharat Express
With this addition, Bengaluru will be connected by Vande Bharat trains to seven cities: Mysuru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Hyderabad, Dharwad, Coimbatore, and now Belagavi.
