'Kannada is a beautiful language’: California Burrito founder has an advice to those moving to Karnataka

A resurfaced video of Bert Mueller, the founder of the popular fast-casual restaurant chain California Burrito, has been making waves online for all the right reasons. Mueller, 35, originally from California, first came to India in 2010 on a study trip (X/@KantInEast)

In the clip, Mueller not only praises the vibrancy of Bengaluru but also speaks a few lines in Kannada, including calling it a “beautiful language” and encouraging everyone who moves to Karnataka to learn it.

“Whenever we come to a place that we are not from, I think we should try and learn a bit about the culture of the place,” Mueller says in the video. He follows it up in Kannada with, “Kannada ondu adbhitavada bhashe” (Kannada is a beautiful language), adding that everyone who comes to Bengaluru should make an effort to learn the local language.

Watch the video here:

Mueller, 35, originally from California, first came to India in 2010 on a study trip. While many of his friends sought opportunities in Europe and Spain, Mueller made the unconventional decision to stay back in India, specifically Bengaluru, a city he now fondly calls the “America of India” for its openness, innovation, and cultural blend.

That same year, at just 22, he started California Burrito with $250,000 raised from family and friends. What began as a single outlet has grown into a 103-store chain by 2025, generating $23 million in annual revenue, according to CNBC Make it article.

According to the report, Mueller’s transformation from student to successful entrepreneur started with a unique cultural immersion during his stay in Jaipur.

Mueller’s entrepreneurial journey wasn’t without its challenges. In the early stages of building California Burrito, he encountered a serious setback when a trusted area manager turned out to be dishonest. The manager not only inflated supplier costs for personal gain but also tried to copy the business model, putting both the brand’s finances and reputation at risk, the report added.

California Burrito’s journey reflects not just entrepreneurial grit but also cultural integration, something Mueller has come to deeply value. His respectful nod to Kannada has earned praise across social media, especially at a time when debates over language sensitivity continue in urban India.

